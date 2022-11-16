It Is ‘Unlikely’ That Poland Missile Was Fired From Russia – Bidden

US president Joe Biden has spoken to reporters after an emergency meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Bali.

Biden said the group would support Poland’s investigation into the incident.

“I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened … Then we’re going to figure out our next step.”

US president Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Poland following a meeting with G7 and world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Responding to a question as to whether the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said:

There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate.

But it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

The president added that it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia possibly due to the weapon’s trajectory.

He described Russia’s continued missile attacks on Ukraine as “totally unconscionable”.



https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/nov/16/russia-ukraine-war-live-news-emergency-g20-meeting-after-russian-made-missiles-land-in-poland

