I’ve Met Old, Middle Aged & Young Obidients – Oba Of Benin (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II yesterday during the visit by the Labour Party presidential campaign train, said he has investigated about the Obidients, and found that they are many, unlike what most people say.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfOFAEg3QJY

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: