Jandor Greets Olabode George At 79

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor has described the party’s former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, as an epitome of service.

Jandor stated this on Monday, in a statement, to celebrate Bode George who clocks 79.

According to him, George, as a permanent member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, has served the people and the party meritoriously.

Jandor commended George’s dedication and commitment over the years to the project of seeing PDP take over power in Lagos state.

He said Bode George remained an outstanding leader of the party.

“The outstanding qualities of a quintessential gentleman in you distinguish you from your contemporaries.

“I pray that God gives you the grace, and shame everyone and everything standing in our way as Lagos PDP, in realizing your long desire of liberating Lagos.

“I wish you long life, good health, a sound mind, and all-around peace as we continue to join efforts to offer our people a breath of fresh air,” Jandor stated.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/11/21/lagos-pdp-gov-candidate-jandor-sends-message-to-bode-george/%3famp=1

