Jane Mena Welcomes First Baby With Her Husband (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Instagram twerker and brand influencer, Jane Mena and her husband have welcome their first baby, IGBERETV reports.

The excited dancer took to her Instagram handle to announce the news.

She shared a video of her hand and that of her husband, and revealed the foot of her new baby.

She captioned the video;

“A journey that started with both of us has now brought a little addition❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClJh7lVqGmF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

