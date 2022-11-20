Jane Mena Welcomes First Baby With Her Husband (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Instagram twerker and brand influencer, Jane Mena and her husband have welcome their first baby, IGBERETV reports.

The excited dancer took to her Instagram handle to announce the news.

She shared a video of her hand and that of her husband, and revealed the foot of her new baby.

She captioned the video;

“A journey that started with both of us has now brought a little addition❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClJh7lVqGmF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Seun Lalasticlala Mynd44 nlfpmod

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related