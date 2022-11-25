Japa Syndrome: Nigeria Immigration Cautions Nigerians Against Irregular Migration

The Nigeria Immigration (NIS) has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration, so as not to waste their future.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Isah Jere, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday at a news conference.

Jere, who was represented by Mr Tony Akuneme, the NIS Public Relations Officer said the service was committed to sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration

“A lot of people want to travel without knowing what they are going to do or where they are going to exactly.

“People are being brainwashed by agents of irregular migration and you think life is better on the other side.

“Who says there are no beggars in Canada, USA or UK?

“There are beggars and homeless people in these countries you are rushing to,” he said.

The NIS boss said one could travel if the person has a legal job waiting, admission into school or any concrete legal means of survival.

“If the young people are told that the Libya they are going to is not better than Nigeria, that will at least give them a rethink.

“You can’t be excited going to a country you know nothing about”, he said.

According to him, some of the young people rushing out don’t even use the Nigeria passport issued to them.

“So what’s the point in getting a document that you don’t need and putting pressure on the system?” he asked

The CG urged the media to help in educating the citizens on the dangers of illegal migration.

https://guardian.ng/news/nis-cautions-nigerians-against-irregular-migration/

In sum: If you go hopeless, you come back hopeless.

