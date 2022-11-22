Judge Refuses To Give Judgement In Case Between Cecilia Adams And Ayade

A Senatorial Aspirant of the APC in Cross River North, cries out for Justice as Opponent schemes to frustrate Court Judgement in a Suit filed to challenge her exclusion from a repeat Primary Election, which led to the emergence of Gov Benedict Ayade, as Senatorial Candidate, after the Governor took part in the Presidential Primary Election of APC and lost.

In a Pre- Election Suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Evelyn Maha, she asked the Court to declare her the Canfidate of APC. The details are : Cecilia Omonya Adams vs APC & 3 ORS; FHC/ABJ/CS/232/2022.

The Case was reserved for Judgment by Justice Evelyn Maha, more than 60 days ago, but Justice Evelyn Maha has been under immense pressure not to deliver the Judgment , so that Cecilia’s quest for Justice will be frustrated.

Barr. Cecilia Adams is appealing to Justice Maha to do justice to the matter, without further delay, because Justice delayed, is as good as being denied



