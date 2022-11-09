These are some of the biggest juju songs of the 1970s, ’80s and 1990s. You can add more songs to the list.

First we begin with a reading from the book of Wisdom.

There’s no wisdom that you can have, there’s no good behaviour that you can exhibit and there’s no knowledge that you can have that will enable you to please the entire world.

I have accepted that I’m not going to have the time to translate all the stories. I’ll only translate a few or just post the song without any lyrics. It’s the only thing that’s delaying me from creating the thread. I want to move on to Friday’s thread.

I am listening to the song right now. I am at the part of the story where he sings:

If the man goes to a party and they ask him what he wants to drink and he says Coca-cola, they will say that he doesn’t know how to enjoy life and jedi jedi will kill him.

If he is an enjoyment master that drinks champagne, schnapps, Heineken, etc. they will give him a nickname, “The man who wastes his money on drinks”.

If he is an “agba man” that loves women, they will nickname him the man who does not know more than women. He uses all his money to sin”.

And if he is a man that doesn’t like to womanise and always sits by himself, they will call him a bookworm who just sits and mopes.



The miller, his son and the donkey is a widely dispersed fable, number 721 in the Perry Index. Though it may have ancient analogues, the earliest extant version is in the work of the 13th century Arab writer Ibn Said. There are many eastern versions of the tale and in Europe it was included in a number of Medieval collections. Since then it has been frequently included in collections of Aesop’s fables as well as the influential Fables of Jean de la Fontaine.

http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_miller,_his_son_and_the_donkey

Whoever wrote the title of that wonderful album on the album sleeve translated it wrongly.

Ketekete = Donkey. Eshin = Horse.

Therefore, the title should have been

The Donkey, The Man And The Son.

Ebenezer Obey sang about ketekete, not eshin.

This would bring it in line with the title of the story from Aesop’s Fables.

Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey – The Horse The Man And His Son (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3PYcTQezQM

