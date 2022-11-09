Kaavia James, The Little Girl In Viral Social Media Meme Turns 4. See Adorable Photos

Kaavia James, the beautiful little girl who went viral in 2020 and became a meme of choice has turned 4.

Kaavia who is the daughter of basketball star, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union is growing fast in new photos that have gone viral.

The photo which later turned into a meme was posted on March, 2020 by Dwyane during the heat of the Covid-19 lock down.

The photo that later went viral and became a meme of choice was posted by Wade. In the photo, Kaavia was putting on a pair of pajamas.

Pretty Kaavia was sitting on a couch with her arms folded while wearing a pensive look that caught people’s attention.

As Kaavia turns 4, social media users who are familiar with the meme rushed online to celebrate her. One of those who celebrated her is Twitter user, @Odedanilo who posted Kaavia, calling her ‘our meme.’

A lot of Kaavia’s fans rushed to the comment section to say one or two things about her on her birthday. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Queerdin_ said: “We raised her with our data. Happy birthday.”

@teetabata reacted: “She makes the best memes. Happy birthday to the princess.”

@Obong_Henry said: “My cousin sends this every time he needs money.”

@yinka_baj said: “Happy birthday. She growing so fast.”



https://www.legit.ng/people/family-relationship/1502884-kaavia-james-girl-viral-social-media-meme-turns-4-photos-viral/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related