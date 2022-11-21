Kane, Van Diyk, Neuer, Others Bow To FIFA; Will Not Put On The One Love Armband

The captains of England alongside six others, will not wear the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup opening games after confirmation that their captains would be given yellow cards if they took part in the initiative.

The announcement came just before their World Cup campaigns were scheduled to start. The national federations said they were prepared to pay a fine for their captains to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband, but once it became clear their captains would be sanctioned, they had to change plans.

The OneLove armbands has a heart containing colours representative of all backgrounds, which some FAs and Captians say was to promote diversity, inclusion and anti-discrimination, in Qatar – where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

In an announcement weekend, FIFA launched its own rival armband and later threatened sanctions on any Captain who go ahead to put on the armband not prescribed by the World football’s governing body: a yellow card for each game the captain or any player puts on the ‘OneLove’ armband.

In September, the Netherlands (who conceived the idea), Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, England and Wales. have said they will be putting on the “One Love armband” whether they face sanctions or not. As the tournament approached, France beat a retreat whilst Sweden and Norway did not qualify for the tournament.

In a joint statement: The Football Associations of these teams have instructed their captains to obey FIFA’s directives.

STATEMENT: ONE LOVE ARMBAND

FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play.

As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response.

Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.

