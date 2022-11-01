Kano APC Meeting Turns Bloody As Rep. Doguwa Attacks Murtala Garo

A high-level meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano on Monday turned bloody as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa attacked the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Murtala Garo.

The meeting, held at the residence of the Deputy Governor Nasir Gawuna, was organised to review the successes and failures recorded during the the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the incident occured when Mr Doguwa, who was not invited to the meeting, went to see the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas.

An insider told DAILY NIGERIAN that upon arrival at the venue, Mr Doguwa began complaining that he was sidelined by the party leaders on matters pertaining to funds, but only invited to execute difficult party assignments.

“Alhassan Doguwa first engaged the deputy governor in a verbal attack before turning to Murtala Garo. He complained that Murtala ordered his boys to cover his picture on the party’s banners during Tinubu’s visit, while in reality Murtala had no hand in that,” a source said.

“At that moment, Murtala attempted to call him to order, rebuked him for his unruly behaviour and reminded him about how he abused his (Murtala’s) parents the previous night during a meeting in his (Doguwa’s) residence at Kwankwasiyya City.”

Infuriated by Mr Garo’s challenge, DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that Mr Doguwa grabbed the deputy governor’s tea cup and threw it at Mr Garo.

Our reporter gathered that in an attempt to deflect the attack with his hand, the shards of broken glass cup hit Mr Garo on his hand and injured him.

However, the meeting ended after the incident, with the deputy governor warning Mr Doguwa to stay clear of his house.

Prior to the Monday incident, DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that Mr Doguwa had allegedly poured invective on the state commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, for not putting his name on the schedule of speakers during Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s recent book launch in Abuja.

Another insider added during Mr Tinubu’s visit to Kano, Mr Doguwa had also threw a folded babbarriga gown on the face of the chairman of the APC caucus in the House of Reps, Ali Wudil, for not having his (Doguwa’s) portrait on the gown.

Efforts to speak to Mr Doguwa were unsuccessful as his known mobile numbers were switched off at the time of filing this report.

Mr Garo did not also respond to our reporter’s call.



https://dailynigerian.com/kano-apc-meeting-turns-bloody/

