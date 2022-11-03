Kano Court Sends 2 Tiktok Skit Makers To Prison For Criticizing Ganduje (Pix)

Kano court sends 2 TikTok skit makers Uniquepikin and Nazifi to prison for criticizing Ganduje

By Umar Audu

Two TikTok skit makers, Mubarak Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad, have been remanded in prison custody for allegedly defaming the character of the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, in one of their comedy skits.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the duo made a skit depicting the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a corrupt politician, who sold every available public plots of land in the state.

They were arraigned arraigned by the police before Magistrate Court 58, Nomansland, presided by Magistrate Aminu Gabari.

When the charges were read to them, the two TikTokers pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and defamation of character of the governor.

The magistrate therefore ordered that they be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till November 7 for passing of sentence.

In 2018, DAILY NIGERIAN had published videos of the governor stashing bundles of dollars, believed to be proceeds of corruption, into his pockets.

The governor has notoriety for influencing the police and the judiciary to harass and jail opponents, activists and social media influencers.



https://dailynigerian.com/kano-court-sends-tiktok-skit/

