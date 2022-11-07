Kanye West Announces 30 Day “Verbal Fast”: No Speaking & No Sex

Kanye west claims he will give up adult films, sex and talking for an entire month.

The American rapper, 45 – who legally goes by the name Ye – made headlines recently after losing his billionaire status and brand endorsements after a tirade of anti-Semitic comments he made online.

The Donda hitmaker – who has restricted access on Instagram following his hate speech – has revealed on Twitter he plans to keep his mouth shut for 30 days.

Sharing his message in a Twitter statement, the dad-of-four wrote: “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month. I’m taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God, we praise. Amen.”

However, he confirmed to his fans that he will still be posting his thoughts on social media, wherever possible.

Kanye’s new proposal comes almost a month after his appearance on the Drink Chaps podcast, where he blamed “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for multiple alleged wrongdoings.

The Yeezy founder said that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they’ll take us and milk us till we die”.

Following the ordeal, the rapper lost million pound contracts with Adidas, Balenciaga, and even Foot Locker.

In a statement addressing Kanye’s recent statements and behaviour, Adidas confirmed they have terminated their working relationship with the dad-of-four with immediate effect and will take a £246.5million hit to the net income in the current fiscal year.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/showbiz/kanye-west-announces-30-day-28405853

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related