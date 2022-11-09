Kemi Olunloyo Calls Out Police Over ‘Inhumane Torture Of Ifeanyi’s Nanny’

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Nigeria Police, reveals alleged inhumane torture bestowed upon Ifeanyi’s Nanny

by Samuel David November 8, 2022

Self-acclaimed journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has added another twist to the controversy trailing the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of Nigeria’s top hip-pop star, David Adeleke (Davido) and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

Recall, eight workers working for the singer, were earlier arrested for investigation and questioning following Ifeanyi’s death in the swimming pool at his father’s residence.

The police released six domestic staff, while the cook and the nanny are still being detained.

In a series of post via the microblogging platform, Twitter, Kemi Olunloyo, levelled allegations against the Police for maltreating Chioma’s Nanny while being interrogated.

According to her, the released staff and Family of Nanny, disclosed the information to her. Kemi went on to mention names of the authorities involved, asked them to address the allegations.

Part of the tweets, reads;

“The family of this nanny and some of the employees released told me she was allegedly chained down like an animal at the police station while being interrogated.

There will be no human rights violations tolerated because of working for rich and powerful people. It is utterly BAD!”



Source

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related