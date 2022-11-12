Kizz Daniel To Perform At World Cup, FIFA Confirms

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has been confirmed as one of the headline performing artistes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup organisers, FIFA, made the confirmation on Friday as they listed the five official performing artistes for the event.

In FIFA’s list of headliners for the FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup, Kizz Daniel is the only African artiste performing alongside five international award-winning singers.

For the lineup, American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo, will perform on November 22 while Kizz Daniel’s performance is slated for November 23.

Canadian crooner, Nora Fatehi, will perform on November 29; American singer, Trinidad Cardona, on December 1 and Scotland’s Calvin Harris on December 10.

FIFA shared the lineup on its official Instagram page on Friday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to hold in Qatar from Sunday, 20 November to Sunday, 18 December, 2022.

This is a dream come true for the singer as he once tweeted in June about his wish to perform at the World Cup.

Kizz Daniel has earned his mark in the industry as a viral hit maker.

His single, “Buga”, which he features Tecno, garnered recognition from around the world as world leaders and celebrities joined in the viral Buga Challenge.

In October, Kizz Daniel released yet another hit track “Odo” (Cough) which is currently a sensation on the Internet.



https://punchng.com/kizz-daniel-to-perform-at-wcup-fifa-confirms/?amp

