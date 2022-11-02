Kogi: PDP’s Natasha Akpoti “Linked” With Notorious Terrorist, Shafiu

According to Statista, Kogi State has been able to reduce insecurity in the region and has become one of the safest states in North Central.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello’s efforts are not without saboteurs, particularly in Kogi Central.

An investigation has revealed that some youths were planted in the government to monitor and disrupt the system in order to frustrate the governor’s security stride.

One such individual is the dreaded terrorist Shafiu, who has been recently linked to terrorism, discarded by the Kogi state government and placed on a wanted list.

However, the government’s efforts were futile because the terrorist was further equipped and pushed out by Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, a Kogi Central senatorial candidate running on the People’s Democratic Party platform, who has been confirmed to have planted the terrorist in the government to help disrupt the system.

But, as they say, nemesis will always catch up with the dissatisfied, as in the case of the supposed and non practicing lawyer.

Remember that Shafiu, who joined the ISWAP terrorist group while in Kuje prison after being linked to the Owo Church attack, was apprehended by the Department of State Security for being involved in a planned Abuja terrorist attack.

While his terrorism links were unknown to Kogites and the government, he was photographed with the governor and some aides on several occasions while posing as a youth and community leader of the Kogi Central.

He returned to his terrorist act and joined the PDP for backup having been empowered by the Kogi Central PDP Senatorial candidate, Barrister Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

As per reports, Natasha’s associate, Shafiu, was planning to set Kogi Central on fire in the 2023 general elections and was on a mission to free two of their members in Kainji prison when they were apprehended by the Nigerian military.

Shafiu is a known follower of Natasha and following his arrest, Natasha has been on media sponsoring series of attacks against the person of Gov. Yahaya Bello through media aides.

Barrister Natasha was previously accused of sponsoring terrorism and violence in the Kogi Central during the 2019 elections as well.

With the concrete evidence of the military’s arrest of her close associate, investigations have not been in favour of Barr. Natasha Akpoti.

Kogi government demands arrest of Natasha over ‘link with terrorist’

The Kogi state government has called for the immediate arrest of the Kogi East senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti.

The government called for Akpoti’s arrest over alleged links with one Safiu.

The Kogi State government had claimed that Safiu was one of the terrorists behind the attack on Owo Catholic Church.

The state government in a statement released through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo said Safiu has been linked to the attack on the Kuje Correctional Center.

He noted that Safiu is also linked to military formations within and outside of Kogi State.

Fanwo claimed that the former governorship candidate in the state had exhibited enough actions to put the community at risk

The statement reads, “It is worrisome for the PDP that Natasha represents to come out openly to identify with Safiu, a terror suspect that is linked to the bloody attack on a church in Owo that led to the death of scores of worshippers.

“It was a thing of relief to the people of Kogi Central that security agencies were able to apprehend their Chief Tormentor. Criminality doesn’t know political party. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated as such.”

Fanwo said before 2016, Kogi Central senatorial district was affected by terrorist attacks, adding that the government will not allow such to continue.

He added that the fact that PDP claimed that Safiu was their party member is an admission of strong links to him and his deadly activities.

The Commissioner stated, “Available data shows that Kogi Central today accounts for 51.2% of the total crime rate in Kogi State. With the billions of naira we have invested in strengthening our security architecture that has guaranteed peace in the state, we will not accept a revert into the days of bloodbaths.

“The Kogi State Government will not allow a marriage between terrorism and politics. Nigeria is doing everything possible now to win the battle against terrorism. Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello has won many awards in the area of security, the most recent being the one presented by the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in recognition of how the administration has turned one of the most dangerous states in Nigeria to one of the safest states today.”

He urged security agencies to arrest defenders of terrorists and ask them about their levels of involvement.

Fanwo said no matter how smart the terrorists think they are, they cannot beat the state’s robust security architecture.

While commending security agencies in the state, he said there is a need to invite Natasha, her husband as well as PDP party leaders in Kogi Central to explain their defence of an arrested terrorist.

The statement added, “Do they have a contract with some terrorist groups to destabilize the state? Are they afraid that Safiu and other arrested terrorists will expose their dirty and bloody deals? What do they know about some terror cells in Kogi Central? They need to provide answers.”

