Kperogi: Adamu Adamu’s Admission Of Failure Will Be More Genuine If He Resigns

Education minister Adamu Adamu, in a moment of unusual candor, has confessed that even though he’s Nigeria’s longest-serving education minister he has failed as a minister.

But his admission of failure would be more genuine if he also resigns his position. Remaining in his position while admitting that he has failed is indefensibly immoral and dishonorable.

But can he at least justify remaining a minister by intervening to stem the renewed industrial disharmony that is brewing in public universities only a few weeks after ASUU’s 8-month-old strike has been called off?



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0HL7YkF3NnWwQLTfyM73oMjCKfxYrpqrFe3ofKTQnPYWzcWn2T1ows2WaXUEZvKKSl&id=47904265

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7415039/adamu-failed-minister-not-solving

