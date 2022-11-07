Kwankwaso And Obi Were PDP Members Until Months Ago – Okowa (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

You can’t leave PDP just months ago and start claiming saint- Okowa to Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZ4grSp2NXE

Video:
https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1589367425203830784

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: