The Governor has also appointed Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, known in the public as ‘Cute Abiola’, as Special Assistant on Creative Industries. Cute Abiola is a household name in the fast-growing skit (comic) industry in Nigeria.
https://twitter.com/followKWSG/status/1588554368693198848?s=19
Kwara Governor Appoints Cute Abiola As SA, Creative Studies (Photo)
The Governor has also appointed Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, known in the public as ‘Cute Abiola’, as Special Assistant on Creative Industries. Cute Abiola is a household name in the fast-growing skit (comic) industry in Nigeria.