Kwara Has Taken The Lead For PDP In Northcentral – David Titiloye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEaEfSZOw-g

Yesterday’s outing in Kwara state is a wake up call to everyone who had written off PDP in the state because they were oblivious to the grassroot efforts Bukola Saraki and the PDP leaders have been putting forward after 2019 election. The pulse of the people that was felt across the state only suggests that Kwara will swing in favour of PDP in 2023.

Those who understand the factors playing out in Kwara state will tell you that the dynamics are different from 2019. APC who rode to power in the state through a coalition have not only failed to deliver but have also been plagued by bigger crisis which culminated into the establishment of a third force in Kwara thereby splitting their base.

PDP on the other hand not only retained their structure but provided refuge to those who were disappointed and regretted contributing to the emergence of the governor who is deemed to be one of the worse performing governors in Nigeria today. As of today, it is said that he has no groundbreaking project to his credit.

Neutral voters have also been swinging in favour of PDP because the APC government in power have nothing to use to woo them or convince them on why they deserve to be reelected. Many of the dynamics shaping up in Kwara bears a similitude to what we experienced in Osun state.

PDP hasn’t gone to sleep in Kwara state, infact yesterday was an indication that the party has consolidated on its pre-existing structure and is now stronger than ever.

Kwara has taken the lead for PDP in the North Central and there will be interesting events to prove this in the coming days.

David Titoloye



https://twitter.com/DavidTitiloye/status/1596085469695049728/video/1

