Ladies Now Love-Vendor Their Friends To Their Fathers – Okowa’s Aide Claims

Ladies now act as love-vendor for their fathers, Okowa’s aide claims

Ossai Success, the aide to Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, has claimed young ladies now love-vendor their friends to their fathers for financial benefits.

A love-vendor is a person who solicits customers for a prostitute or a brothel, usually in return for a share of the earnings.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Success said he got to know about the “shocking” development from a female friend.

He alleged that the lady pimped three of her friends to her rich father — based on his request — in exchange for financial benefits.

“Young ladies pimping girls for their fathers. I recently met a female friend in Benin and she said three of her female friends dated her father a few months back I asked her how is that possible when her father is still married to her mum,” he wrote.

“So she said her father always asks her to connect her friends to him whenever she comes home with her beautiful female friends. I was speechless at that moment.

“Then I asked her why are your female friends not declining. It was at this point she spoke in Pidgin English and said “haba bro Ossai, my friends dem like money and my dad Sabi give girls money and I dey collect my percentage”.

“I said oh my God, you have spoiled friends and your father is spoiled just like you. I ended the conversation by advising her to protect her mother always by not allowing her father to be promiscuous.”



https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/ladies-now-act-as-love-vendor-for-their-fathers-okowas-aide-claims/

