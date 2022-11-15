Lagos Lawmaker, Sobur Olawale Slumps & Dies During APC Jos Presidential Campaign

Hon. Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, is dead.

Known as Omititi in political circles, Olawale was among the politicians, who stormed Jos, Plateau State capital, for the kick-off of the campaign of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deceased reportedly slumped at the rally and died moments later.

An APC chieftain, who craved anonymity, told Daily Trust that he was still with Olawale at the weekend.

“We met at the residence of Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS) on Sunday and exchanged pleasantries. He was looking very healthy.”

“Without preempting the circumstance, this could be high blood pressure. Whatever could have led to his death, this is so shocking and sad.”



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-lawmaker-who-slumped-at-tinubus-jos-rally-is-dead

