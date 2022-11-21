Lagos PDP Members Claim They Were Beaten By G-5 Supporters (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Breaking: Lagos PDP Members Punished By G5 Governors For Supporting Atiku

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHEb8NrbZSs
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1594396015540375552

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: