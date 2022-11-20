Lagos Police Arrests Man For Killing His Mother-In-Law & Man Who Caught Him

Lagos Police Arrests Man For Killing His Mother In-Law And Man Who Caught Him (Photos)

The police in Lagos state have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in the Akodo area of the state, IGBERETV reports.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on social media, said preliminary investigation shows the suspect killed his mother-in-law after she caught her having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.

Hundeyin said the suspect further killed a man who witnessed him committing the crime.

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1594030167160070144?t=yMdxPPBGeJX2gWC75hOyzQ&s=19

