Lagos Promises To Complete $1.5bn Lekki Port’s Six-Lane Highway

The Lagos State Government has reassured Nigeria’s port community that issues of the bad road will not be an inhibition to seamless cargo evacuation from Nigeria’s biggest and deepest seaport in Lekki.

Speaking at the Nigeria Lekki Deep Seaport Construction Completion ceremony in Lagos on Monday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, said the state will keep to the promise of ensuring the completion of the road leading to the port from Eleko Junction to Ajah and from Eleko Junction back to the port.

”I am going to meet with the contractor in charge of the road construction to give them a marching order to ensure the completion of the 6-lanes highway to Lekki Port and to ensure that the road construction does not constitute any traffic gridlock during container evacuation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also urged the host communities to clear all the shanties along the right of way to provide ample ambiance to the transport system within the port city.

Earlier in his welcome address, Biodun Dabiri, chairman, Lekki Port Board of Directors, said the port will begin full commercial operations after the presidential commissioning which is expected to take place soon.

According to him, the Lekki Deep Seaport will contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy, creating about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the port is expected to generate approximately $361 billion during the period of the concession, and generate over $201 billion in revenue for both Lagos State and the Federal Government of Nigeria after the developer has fully liquidated the debt received to facilitate the port development.

https://businessday.ng/amp/business-economy/article/lagos-vows-to-complete-1-5bn-lekki-ports-6-lanes-highway-swiftly/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related