Lagos Socialite & Owner Of Adekaz Hotels Arrested By NDLEA For Drug Trafficking

Fleeing Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) has finally been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) 10 days after he was declared wanted for offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

NDLEA had on Tuesday 1st November, declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour NDLEA’s invitations and an order granted by a Federal High Court in Lagos, he was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria.

According to a statement by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, yesterday the search for the wanted socialite paid off last Thursday when he was successfully taken into custody where he is currently being interrogated.

Babafemi said his id was blown open after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when he named Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, alias Adekaz as the owner of the 900 grammes of cocaine he ingested.

He said following Adekaz’s failure to honour invitations sent to him, the agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in choice areas of Lagos island and Ibadan; declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of N217 million, all of which were granted.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/11/14/wanted-socialite-finally-nabbed-by-ndlea/

