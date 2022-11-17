The Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday carried out raids in Abule Egba Bus stop to enforce and maintain the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles plying major highways across the state.

Stern-looking members of the task force charged with enforcing the ban were seen by our reporter clearing, arresting and seizing dozens of riders and their motorcycles.

The operation, which lasted for about two hours, led to the seizure of over 70 motorcycles.

The Lagos state government first banned motorcycles on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas in June 2022, citing security reasons.

Since then, hundreds of motorcycles have been impounded and crushed while the affected areas appears more peaceful with fewer reports of crime and criminal activities.

The government later extended the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles, to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

https://newsday.com.ng/lagos-task-force-raids-okada-riders-confiscates-70-motorcycles-in-abule-egba/

