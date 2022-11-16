Latvia Minister Of Foreign Affairs Calls For Sanction Against Russia

Latvia minister of foreign affairs, Edgars Rinkevics calls for Poland to take action against Russian strikes. Stating that Russia will bear the full consequences of their action.

Russian missiles hitting the territory of the NATO member is a very dangerous escalation by the Kremlin, #Latvia expresses full solidarity with our ally Poland and will support any action deemed appropriate by Poland. Russia will bear full responsibility for all the consequences

https://twitter.com/edgarsrinkevics/status/1592592772783300608?t=O7FzNcdal6jkjyYY01tgiQ&s=19

