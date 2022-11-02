List Of Celebrities Who Lost Their Sons In Different Circumstances (Pix)

1. Davido

Famous popstar Davido & lover Chioma Rowland’s son Ifeanyi died on Monday night after he was found drowned in the swimming pool in their Lagos Banana Island residence. The incident occurred a few days after Ifeanyi marked his third birthday.

2. Eucharia Anunobi

The Owerri-born actress-turned-evangelist lost her 15= year- old son to sickle cell anemia on August 22, 2017. The death followed a messy divorce from her husband. The son was the only child of Eucharia

3. D Banj

D’banj’s son Daniel Oyebanjo was reportedly found dead in his father’s house swimming pool.

4. Mr. Ibu

Nollywood actor and comedian Mr. Ibu, lost his son, Emmanuel Mandela Okafor at two.Emmanuel was reportedly sick and was admitted to LUTH. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

5. Aisha Falode

Ace sports broadcaster and Head, the Media Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Aisha Falode lost her only son Oloruntoba in Dubai on February 15, 2014. The 19-year-old was murdered according to reports carried out by Dubai police.

https://thenationonlineng.net/five-celebrities-who-lost-sons/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1667303464-1

