Liverpool Vs Southampton 3 – 1 – (Live)

Nathan Jones faces a baptism of fire in his first game in charge of Southampton, who meet Liverpool at Anfield for Saturday’s final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup.

Both sides progressed in the EFL Cup on penalties in midweek, with the Reds seeing off Derby County, while the Saints got the better of Sheffield Wednesday.

Not for the first time in the EFL Cup and probably not for the last time, Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool’s saviour from the spot as a youthful Reds side edged past League One’s Derby on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Wednesday’s third-round battle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have missed twice from 12 yards themselves, but Kelleher kept out three spot kicks before Harvey Elliott scored the decisive penalty to keep Liverpool’s dreams of back-to-back EFL Cup crowns alive.

Liverpool are seemingly set to enter the World Cup break on a high note, having also put Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur to the sword since the start of November – with Mohamed Salah netting a brace versus the North London club last weekend before Harry Kane’s consolation.

Despite ending their two-game losing run in the top flight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Liverpool remain outsiders when it comes to the fight for a European place – currently lying in eighth in the table and seven points adrift of the Champions League places, albeit with a game in hand on some of the teams above them.

