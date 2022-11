LOBI STARS STATEMENT ON CRISTIANO RONALDO LINK

Pls be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from @ManUtd.

We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this.

#NPFL

#ShoeGetSize

https://twitter.com/LobiStars/status/1595481254065061912?t=fwVmeoyM_OWRv0Z_HPPh2g&s=19

