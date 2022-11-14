The Labour Party LP, has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, to look within its ranks for those responsible for the alleged forgery of the letterhead of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday, the opposition party said it was depressing that a party whose candidate has issues with records has the effrontery to accuse innocent people of doing the same.

Chief spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, warned the APC Campaign to desist from dragging it into its sinking campaign with baseless allegations.

He said, “It is on record that our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has never falsified any record about his age, his academic credentials, or had cause to deny his place or birth or his parents.

“It is inconceivable for a presidential campaign whose candidate has been unable to come clean about his background to accuse us of conniving with another opposition party to falsify documents.

“Our advice to the APC is for it to face issues and stop diverting attention

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/look-within-for-forgers-of-inec-statement-labour-tells-apc/

