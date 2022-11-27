‘Love Left The Church’: Apostle Suleman Calls Out Pastors Who Judged Sammie Okposo

‘Love Has Left The Church’: Apostle Suleman Calls Out Pastors Who Judged Sammie Okposo

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman has criticised his colleagues who “judged” gospel singer Sammie Okposo when he was involved in a scandal but are now posting his photos to mourn him following his death, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote on Twitter;

“Now they post his pictures…but never reached out in his trying times..

He told me what pastors did to him and we both wept..

Love has left the church..

We have more ‘lawyers’ who are ready to judge than intercessors ready to restore..

Rest in power my brother..

You conquered!”



https://twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/1596203039530291200?t=rX-rwG6LRB4U6ohGSRbmmQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related