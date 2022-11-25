LP Campaign Council Denies Claim Of Attempted Attack On Peter Obi In Ibadan

Chief Spokesperson Labour Party Presidential

Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko debunks the false claim of attack at the Ibadan rally.

As posted; https://www.nairaland.com/7447471/man-caught-dagger-approaching-peter

The man recording can be seen in the viral video approaching the ‘alleged’ attacker speaking to him in Hausa thinking he was from the north; he replied them in yoruba that he came with a ‘mogaji’, a name they call their leader in Ibadan.

“ The incident reported as an attack on HEPO was not true the individual in question was an internal security operative . Kindly Disregard Ibadan was peaceful despite serious security challenges across the country. Thank you Ibadan Oyo state in general.”

NB: emotions can be high but don’t trigger panic and falsehood and stop profiling people by their looks

Source: https://twitter.com/yunusatanko/status/1595709328455258114?s=46&t=S4Utt6tOAn7U0KdOQo15Ug

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related