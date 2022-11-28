Makinde, Wike, Others Absent At Ademola Adeleke’s Swearing In As Osun Governor

Ademola Adeleke has been sworn in as Osun State governor at the Osogbo city stadium.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Adeleke said he is aware of the expectations from the residents in the state and that he will be a servant to all.

The governor said his reforms would cut across education, security, healthcare, infrastructure, local government administration, judiciary, and public service, adding that his administration will be labour-friendly workers in the state.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security entails meeting the expectation of our people,” Adeleke said.

PDP members at Adeleke’s inauguration include Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP; Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; former governors, and pop star David Adeleke known as Davido.

Notable absentees include Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde and other members of the Integrity Group, who are at loggerheads with the leadership of the PDP and its candidate Atiku.

Adeleke, who contested the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was seeking re-election.

Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes.

PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State, has congratulated Adeleke, on his inauguration as Governor of Osun State.

The forum in a statement on Sunday noted that Adeleke’s July 2022 victory at the polls was a testimony to the gallant efforts, hard-work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness, and humility exhibited by His Excellency over the years.

“At the campaigns, he concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they in turn responded in kind with their votes, bestowing on him and the PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions.

“This proves once again that God’s time is the best. He chooses the time and the place.

“This mandate has all the trapping of the love and prayers of the people. The PDP – GF looks forward to a very engaging and prosperous first tenure for Governor Adeleke and enjoin all the people of the state to continue to pray for him, support him with their undiluted loyalty, as his heart is full of love and concern for their wellbeing.”



