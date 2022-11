There is no rocket science knowledge about baking cakes. You can bake and enjoy cakes at home the easy way without the oven or any complications. Just use your blender. I hope you learn a thing or more from this video.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1 cup of flour

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of oil

1 tsp of vanilla essence

1/3 liquid milk

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of baking soda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWXxsOFOPrU

