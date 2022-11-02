Operatives of Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Austin Kanu ‘m’ aged 51 for allegedly abducting four teenage boys.

The victims, one Toheeb ‘m’ aged 16, Isaac ‘m’ aged 16, Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 16 and Idowu ‘m’ aged 18 (surnames withheld) were on October 29, 2022 at about 2010hrs discovered in an isolated place within the National Stadium, Surulere by the Chief Security Officer of the stadium who was on routine patrol and then alerted the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege to Surulere. Their parents when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of October 29, 2022.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/man-arrested-for-allegedly-abducting-four-teenage-boys-in-lagos.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related