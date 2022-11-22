Man Beats Wife To Death As He Seeks To Control Property She Built In Ogun (Pix)

Man Beats Wife To Death As He Seeks To Take Control Of Property She Built In Ogun (Photo)

A 45-year-old man identified as Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, was on Sunday November 20, arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for allegedly beating his 42-year-old wife, Omotosho Olubukola to death, IGBERETV reports.

The arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged at Kemta divisional headquarters on the 14th of November 2022, by the elder sister of the deceased, who reported that the Olubukola was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

Bukola was subsequently rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, by the suspect for medical attention, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her, and that if she died, they should be aware that it was her husband that killed her.

As soon as the voice note was played to his hearing, the husband took to his heels having realized that his evil deed had been exposed.

Upon the report and the recording evidence, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his detectives to go after the killer husband and fish him out.

He was subsequently traced to Akinseku village Abeokuta where he had been hibernating, and was promptly apprehended.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said preliminary investigation revealed that their incessant quarrels was because the deceased built a private school, and her husband who is a carpenter, wanted to take over the control of the school. However, Bukola who was an NCE graduate refused. This was why he continued to abuse her until that fateful day when he used the iron padlock to hit her on the head, which eventually led to her death.

Abimbola said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



https://twitter.com/OgunPoliceNG/status/1594592909386465280?t=cP6xPi0iYa31pGFrRcVlCg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related