Man Caught With Dagger Approaching Peter Obi At Oyo Rally – Bishop P.O Evang (Pix)

As shared by Bishop P.O Evang.

There was a guy with a dagger knife at the walkway of Obi, we caught him. I have the complete video later. I see this as an attempt on my principal life.

I won’t take this nonsense. You are not DSS, you are not Police, you are not a security personnel, not even bouncer. Ok nah.



https://twitter.com/BishopPOEvang/status/1595431529630531589?s=09

Face of the guy who was caught with the dagger � in Ibadan today. he is not, DSS, not Police, not a bouncer not a security personnel. Uploading video soon. He just stool where PO will pass, the walk way. If una try this nonsense with us, world war 2 nah play.



https://twitter.com/BishopPOEvang/status/1595456076224266241?t=Q3qUFh4ryHWl7YKCfXGbmQ&s=19

