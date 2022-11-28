A yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the flyover near NNPC filling station on the Sanni Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital over the weekend.

According to residents of the area, they woke up on Sunday morning November 27, to find his body dangling on the rail of the flyover.

While some residents believed that the deceased was insane, others suggested that he committed suicide because he was frustrated about life.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, said efforts are being made to identify the deceased’s relatives as no one has come forward to claim his remains which has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/man-commits-suicide-on-bayelsa-flyover.html

