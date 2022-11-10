Man Confesses To Killing His Brother’s Wife In Edo State (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKxrzs_jd0g

Man allegedly confesses to killing his brother’s wife to prevent her from acquiring his properties in Edo State

Community members in Uromi, Edo State, were on Tuesday, shocked to their bones after a man identified as Godwin Owin made a confession.

It was gathered that Godwin who claimed to have not been able to sleep for days, said he was responsible for his younger brother’s wife’s death.

A source reports, “He confessed to have been behind his brother, Blessing’s woes. Blessing and his wife, Patience, have been living abroad for so many years. They returned to Nigeria when things immediately went sour for them.

Godwin revealed he was behind their challenges and he killed Patience so she won’t be alive to inherit her husband’s properties when Blessing dies. After the confession, the community members decided to hand him over to their king instead of taking laws into their own hands.”

