Man Cries After Receiving Donations From Obi Cubana, Tunde Ednut, Mr Eazi (Video)

A Nigerian man has experienced a turnaround in his life after opening up about his travails. In a viral video, he had expressed his regrets about being born in Nigeria. According to him, things have been hard for him, and he has been struggling to survive and afford basic needs.

“I’m a graduate and I studied Building tech. The situation of this Nigeria I am not happy with it. I am a student but I am not happy with this Nigeria. I regret coming to this Nigeria in my life. I swear to God.

“Due to hike in prices I have to trek long distances to look for what to eat. I am 27-years old but I know what I’m facing. If I get the chance to travel, 10 years I can’t come to this Nigeria again,” he added.

Shortly after his video went viral, he received help from Obi Cubana, Tunde Ednut, Mr Eazi and some others who donated to him. In a new video, he broke down in tears and expressed his gratitude for the donations. According to him, he has gotten N5 million so far.

In his words: “The donation I got, I did not expect it. It’s N5 million. Something I can never get if I work for 10 to 20 years of my life. I can never imagine. I need to thank God and thank Tunde and Obi Cubana. Everybody even Mr Eazi for my life.

“It didn’t reach 24 hours na. I can never believe it. I didn’t believe it in my life that I will become a millionaire.”



