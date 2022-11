A Man Identified as Alhaji Kabiru Mai Magani Saminaka has died two days after his wedding in Kaduna State, NaijaCover Reports.

According to friends, Magani and his wife got married on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

He died in a motor accident while travelling from Zaria to Saminaka town in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, November 7.

