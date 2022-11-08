Man Drops Girlfriend At Park Not Knowing She Was Traveling For Her Wedding

An Uber driver was left devastated after he discovered that the lady whom he had been dating for three years left him to marry another man.

The heartbreaking tale was shared on the micro blogging platform, Twitter by a Tweep identified as @cassy_collins_.

According to Cassy, the driver revealed to her that he had dropped his longtime girlfriend at a car on a Tuesday and had no idea that she was tying the knot on a Saturday with another man.

The Twitter user revealed that the devastated driver was in tears while recounting the experience.

In her words;

My Uber driver started crying this afternoon on the trip because his babe of 3 years that he dropped at the car park on Tuesday got married to someone else on Saturday. You people need to stop destroying others like this, it’s too wicked abeg.



https://twitter.com/cassy_collins_/status/1589736805053919236?t=lHGa2SbhP5ZmP_JjE3XN2A&s=19

