Man Killed 68-Year-Old Father To Befriend His Daughter

Ex-Bauchi Commissioner ‘Kills Friend’ Who Challenged Him For Wooing Daughter

By Charly Agwam

A sixty-eight year old man has been allegedly killed by a strange man who was interested in dating his daughter at Yelwa Lebra, Sunday night.

According to the daughters statement, Khadija Adamu Babanta, the assailant, Galadima Dass got her number from her friend and has been asking her out on several occasions which she declined.

“Yesterday evening, Galadima called me while I was in the shop. I had informed my parents about it before, and my father said I should inform him anytime he calls again. Galadima called again and told me to meet him around Yelwa Tundu market, then I informed my father.

“I was in a Keke while my father took a bike, when we got there he asked me to enter his car. I said he should wait, but then, my father tried to catch him while dragging me in his car. He wanted to escape with me before I came out of the vehicle. He drove roughly while my dad’s hands were in his car, trying to turn off the engine. From there he hit him on a pole and he died,” she said.

Khadija said that Galadima zoomed off while the lifeless body of her father was lying on the road.

Meanwhile, the incident raised a mild riot in Yelwa on Monday morning which led to the blockage of the road by protesters until men of Nigeria Police, Army, Civil Defense and the monarch of the area intervened.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Wakili said: “Yesterday (Sunday), 30th October 2022, at about 1930 hours, a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division for a discreet investigation, it was a case of culpable homicide.

“One Khadijah Adamu Babanta was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina (Galadiman Dass). When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the said man was waiting for her at a filling station.

“Her father followed her behind to the place. On reaching there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car. As they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed all Tactical Commanders led by the Area Commander, Metro and other DPOs to the scene. The suspect is now in Police custody for investigation.”



VANGUARD

Daily Trust gathered that as early as 7:00am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa road beside the College of Agriculture and blocked the road, a situation that stopped the free flow of traffic and kept hundreds of commuters stranded for over two hours.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident but said that the situation had been brought under control while combined security operatives had been deployed to keep the peace in the area.

