Man Makes Girlfriend Lose Her Job As Payback For Cheating On Him

A man has taken to Twitter to narrate how he made his unfaithful girlfriend lose her job.

The Twitter user identified as Adedolapoadey13 said he tricked her into resigning from her job after discovering her cheating escapades.

He lied that he wanted to open a spa for her, and as soon as she resigned, he sent her a breakup text message with evidence of her cheating acts.

He Wrote:

“When my ex started cheating, I did not let her know I knew, but I was planning my revenge carefully. Told her to resign her job that I will open a spa for her (she has always hated her job). Then when she resigned and told me, I sent her my evidence with a break up text.

“I didn’t feel better actually, but I was happy to see she became sadder than I was. She is still looking for job, I have another lover now.”

