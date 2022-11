A young man, named Austine Abayi devoted time to make a painting of the Labour Party presidential candidate,His Excellency Peter Obi, amongst the common Nigerian masses.

He presented the painting to an elated Peter Obi during the campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa, who greatly appreciated the art and posed for pictures with it and him.

The excited youth took to Twitter to share the news and some pictures.

https://twitter.com/abayi_art/status/1586379281004912641?t=VnTFNdRsFFfDzDuXIc5G7Q&s=19

