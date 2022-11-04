Man Shoots Neighbour Dead While Aiming At Wife’s Lover In Kwara

By Mumini AbdulKareem,

The police in Kwara State have arraigned a man, Musa Abdullahi, popularly known as Adu, for killing his neighbour, Marenyo Manga (30), while aiming at one Gado Kitako, his relative who is allegedly sleeping with his wife.

Adu was dragged to court on a one-count charge of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet: “The suspect brought out his single-barrel gun during a fight with Kitako, his relative, over an alleged illicit affair with his wife, Ajarah. But while aiming at Kitako, he instead shot his neighbour at Yashikira, Baruten LGA of Kwara State.

“It was after he fired the gun that he realised that the person he shot was not the actual person he wanted to kill.”

Insp Oderinde Abideen, who prosecuted the case, urged the court to remand the suspect.

The Magistrate, B. A. Bareje, remanded the suspect and adjourned to November 14, 2022.



https://dailytrust.com/man-shoots-neighbour-dead-while-aiming-at-wifes-lover-in-kwara

