Man Utd Remove Ronaldo’s Poster From Old Trafford

b]Manchester United have started taking action against Cristiano Ronaldo over his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he blasted several aspects of the club.[/b]

Workers have been spotted tearing a large poster featuring Ronaldo from the side of Old Trafford, stirring transfer speculation further.

The 37-year-old has made an aggressive play to leave United by joining ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ to unleash his pent-up fury on the club.

He claimed the Glazer family ‘didn’t care’ about sporting success, admitted he ‘didn’t respect’ manager Erik ten Hag [/b]and stated the lack of ‘evolution’ since his exit in 2008 as part of the 90-minute interview.

On Monday, a club statement read: “Manchester United note the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

[b]And now the Red Devils have apparently started taking action on the Portugal international by removing him from plain sight at Old Trafford. Ronaldo was featured in an Adidas poster to advertise the new home kit, but workers were seen ripping that from the stadium walls on Wednesday afternoon.

