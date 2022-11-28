Man Who Rescued Baby Girl Dumped By Roadside In Enugu Shares Her New Photo

A young man identified as Ben Kingsley Nwashala, who rescued a 2-year-old girl abandoned by the roadside in Agbani area of Enugu state in June this year, has shared a heartwarming photo of him and the child, IGBERETV reports.

In June, 2022, Nwashala disclosed that the child was delivered by a mentally unstable woman who normally stays at a market in Agbani.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Nwashala posted new photos of him and the baby girl.

He captioned the photos;

“How it was vs How it’s going

You can’t tell me that God is not faithful.”

https://twitter.com/Benking452/status/1596909793809432576?t=WANLbYoYBCw4CirCgorg9g&s=19

